EQT Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Williams Capital Forecasts (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Analysts at Williams Capital decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Williams Capital also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

NYSE EQT opened at $21.14 on Friday. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $3,817,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 1,087.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in EQT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

