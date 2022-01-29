Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total transaction of C$513,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.