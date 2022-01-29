Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins lowered Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.94.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.26.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $938,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.