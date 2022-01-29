Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,404,000 after acquiring an additional 153,739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,774,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,660,000 after acquiring an additional 71,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 790,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 607,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $144.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

