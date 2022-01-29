Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $32.76.

