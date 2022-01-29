Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $236.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.78 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

