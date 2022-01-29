Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after purchasing an additional 383,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

