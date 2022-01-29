Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Barclays decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

Shares of FISV opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.33. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.