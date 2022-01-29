Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 124,304 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41,556.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 50,699 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,231,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $52.08 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.81 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

