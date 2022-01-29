Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 1,015 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 59,983 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GMF opened at $116.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.38. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $115.04 and a 52-week high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

