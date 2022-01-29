Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $3.67 Million Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 164,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $191,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $280,226.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 12,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $305,506.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,969,164 shares of company stock valued at $60,260,927.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $18.63 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAYW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

