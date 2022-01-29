Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $75.28 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.70 billion, a PE ratio of -54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

