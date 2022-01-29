Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ardmore Shipping Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ardmore Shipping in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 546,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 142,696 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 366,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 624.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 122,192 shares during the period. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

