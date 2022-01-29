Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for F5 Networks in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.69.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $199.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.70.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $1,639,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 21,282 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

