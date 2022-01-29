Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MUR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of MUR opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.93.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

