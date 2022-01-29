Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WSFS Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSFS Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WSFS. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $51.78 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,724,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,766,000 after acquiring an additional 67,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,029,000 after acquiring an additional 175,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,336,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

