Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ETRN. Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

ETRN stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,593,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 63,295 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

