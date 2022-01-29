ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 23.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 6,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,994. The company has a market cap of $183.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.43. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $508,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

