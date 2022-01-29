Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target Cut to SEK 277 by Analysts at Barclays

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its price objective cut by Barclays from SEK 298 to SEK 277 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ETTYF. Societe Generale lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essity AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $292.25.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $27.85 on Friday. Essity AB has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

