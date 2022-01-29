Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.67

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.67 and last traded at $49.67, with a volume of 1525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

ESTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 123,628.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

