European Wax Center Inc’s (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Lock-Up Period To End on February 1st

European Wax Center’s (NASDAQ:EWCZ) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 1st. European Wax Center had issued 10,600,000 shares in its IPO on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $180,200,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EWCZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.80. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Research analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

