Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Eventbrite in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

EB stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.