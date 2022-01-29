Evercore ISI Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $25.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IVZ. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $6,978,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 76,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

