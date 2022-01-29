Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $65,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

