Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have commented on EVKIF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $$31.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.