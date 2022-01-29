Exeedme Hits Market Cap of $18.85 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $18.85 million and approximately $441,373.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.42 or 0.06784336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00052813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,086.38 or 0.99980192 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars.

