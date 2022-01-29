F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $232.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $234.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.69.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $199.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $231,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

