Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) is Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s 5th Largest Position

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 473.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,722 shares during the period. Farfetch comprises about 6.8% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Farfetch by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Farfetch by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 39,149 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.12.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

