FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Short Interest Update

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FCIC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.70. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500. FCCC has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.
About FCCC
Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for FCCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.