FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Short Interest Update

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FCIC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.70. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500. FCCC has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

Get FCCC alerts:

About FCCC

FCCC, Inc is a shell company, which focuses in searching an appropriate transactions such as a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or other business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. The company was founded on May 6, 1960 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for FCCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.