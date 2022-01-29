Fear NFTs Price Reaches $1.27 (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.98 or 0.06731715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,957.85 or 0.99774995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.