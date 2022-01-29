Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

NYSE FHI opened at $32.94 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Federated Hermes stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

