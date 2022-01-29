Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 501,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $69,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after purchasing an additional 56,651 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at $5,498,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Ferguson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at $93,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

FERG stock opened at $155.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.50. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($209.12) to £140 ($188.88) in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,794.33.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

