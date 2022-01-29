Fernbridge Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $1,521,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,831.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,806.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,801.56 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.