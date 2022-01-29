Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $290.50

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 290.50 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 293.50 ($3.96), with a volume of 846489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.50 ($4.05).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 311.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 334.31.

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

