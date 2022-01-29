Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350,956 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

