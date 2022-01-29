Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$42.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTT shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

FTT traded up C$1.95 on Friday, reaching C$35.78. The company had a trading volume of 602,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,580. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. Finning International has a one year low of C$26.56 and a one year high of C$40.22.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

