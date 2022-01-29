First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $33.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Business Financial Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of First Business Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

