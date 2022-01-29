First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Robert R. Hoppe Acquires 20 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Robert R. Hoppe acquired 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $785.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,708.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $750.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $591.52 and a 12-month high of $947.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $838.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $836.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FCNCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.
