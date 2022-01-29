First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Robert R. Hoppe Acquires 20 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Robert R. Hoppe acquired 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $785.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,708.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $750.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $591.52 and a 12-month high of $947.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $838.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $836.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.