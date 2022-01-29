First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.83

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and traded as low as $35.30. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 453 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers & Merchants Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through First Farmers & Merchants Bank, it engages in the provision of commercial and mortgage banking services. It also offers community lending services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Columbia, TN.

