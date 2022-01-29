First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,822,000 after purchasing an additional 113,407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after purchasing an additional 876,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 750,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,723,000 after purchasing an additional 669,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,553,000 after buying an additional 74,655 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

