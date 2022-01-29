First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.92. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 140.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 96.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

