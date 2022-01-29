First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

FQVLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $24.08 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

