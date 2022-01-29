First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $671,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $144,731,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $75,906,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $71,589,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $54,180,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

NYSE:GXO opened at $78.24 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

