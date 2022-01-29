First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 43,977 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 149.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,977 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 179.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 68.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.