First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 58,518.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 82.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.44.

BIDU opened at $146.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

