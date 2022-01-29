First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $8,899,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,898,251. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $212.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.96.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

