First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1,056.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,695 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,843,000 after purchasing an additional 676,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 236.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 866,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 608,973 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 21.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,542,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,463,000 after purchasing an additional 273,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABB opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

