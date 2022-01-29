First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,395 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.