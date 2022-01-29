First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Citigroup

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.19.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

