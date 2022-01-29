First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a growth of 2,681.4% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

FNK stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.