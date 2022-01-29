First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a growth of 2,681.4% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
FNK stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.
